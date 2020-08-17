close
Mon Aug 17, 2020
AFP
August 17, 2020

Israel strikes Gaza Strip

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israel´s army launched new air strikes on Sunday against Hamas positions in Gaza and closed the fishing zone around the Palestinian enclave in response to rockets and firebombs sent into Israeli territory.

The measures came after a week of heightened tensions, including clashes on Saturday evening along the Gaza-Israeli border, the army said. Dozens of Palestinian "rioters burned tyres, hurled explosive devices and grenades towards the security fence and attempted to approach it," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

