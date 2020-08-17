Cruise line set to depart Genoa

GENOA, Italy: The first major cruise ship to set sail in the Mediterranean was poised to depart from Genoa on Sunday, as Italy´s struggling travel industry hopes to regain ground after a bruising coronavirus hiatus.

The departure of the MSC Grandiosa from the northwestern port city at 1930 local time (1730 GMT) represents a high-stakes test for the global sector in the key Mediterranean market and beyond. The international cruise industry has been battered not only by the ongoing health crisis which in March forced the worldwide grounding of its ships, but accusations of a botched handling of the epidemic in its early stages.