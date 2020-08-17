Floods in Sudan kill 63

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHARTOUM: Sudan on Sunday said floods caused by torrential rains have killed 63 people since July, with thousands more forced from their homes by the seasonal storms. Over 14,000 homes and 119 public buildings were destroyed, while more than 16,000 homes have been badly damaged, government civil defence organisations calculate, according to a statement from the interior ministry.