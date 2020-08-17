One of the greatest leg spinners of all time, Abdul Qadir who passed away last year, has been awarded with SItara-e-Imtiaz by the president. Qadir has been awarded in recognition of his remarkable services in the field of sports. Leg Spinner Qadir was considered the leading leg spinner of his era, who paved the way for leg spinners in One-Day cricket. By performing magnificently in the middle overs of the game, he made international cricketers realize the importance of a leg Spinner in ODI cricket.

His googly was a mystery for batsmen who preferred to give away their wickets rather than resisting long against his bowling. He took 236 in 67 test matches and he was the first spin bowler of Pakistan to take 200 wickets in test cricket. On his demise, his colleagues including Prime Minister Imran Khan and many international cricketers paid homage and called him a Magician of Spin Bowling.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal