Minority rights?

Minority communities are not treated well in this country. Nobody pays attention to their security and basic rights. Forced conversions, child abuse and kidnapping have become common issues for minority communities.

I remember M A Jinnah's speech of August 11, 1947 where he said: "You are free. You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed-that has nothing to do with the business of the state." Unfortunately because of some extreme people, Pakistan is going in the opposite direction nowadays. Is this Jinnah's Pakistan? I request Prime Minister Imran Khan and the COAS to protect our minority communities.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana