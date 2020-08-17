close
Mon Aug 17, 2020
Ruthless Bayern must build on Barcelona rout, says Boateng

LISBON: Jerome Boateng on Sunday praised the form of “world-class” Alphonso Davies and said treble-chasing Bayern Munich must stay focused in the wake of their Champions League demolition of Barcelona when they play Lyon in the semi-finals.

“I don’t know whether the others read the papers, I certainly don’t much, but we know that it is already behind us,” Boateng said of Bayern’s stunning 8-2 hammering of Barcelona in Friday’s quarter-final.

“It’s clear that a result like that doesn’t happen every day, but it doesn’t count for anything from now on,” he added. “Now we really want to reach the final.”

