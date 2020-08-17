Secretary Sports XI beat Commissioner Karachi XI

KARACHI: Secretary Sports XI defeated Commissioner Karachi XI 1-0 in an exhibition match played at Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) ground here the other day.

The match, which was organised to celebrate the Independence Day, was played under newly installed floodlights.

In the first half, both the teams kept attacking each other but no goal was scored. In the 27th minute of the second half, Secretary Sports XI's Taha Raza scored the goal to seal the fate of the match.

Sindh Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that Chief Minister Sindh had provided development support for the national game. He said that the Chief Minister has a special interest in the revival of the national game.