PM urged to support sports which have brought medals

KARACHI: Keeping in view the lack of state support, Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) Secretary Arshad Sattar has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to support those sports disciplines in which the country has been doing well since independence.

“I request the Prime Minister to take along all those disciplines in which the nation has been performing in international circuit since independence,” Arshad told 'The News' on Sunday.

"There should be such a system under which federations are able to work scientifically with youth and seniors," he said.

“We were expecting from the Prime Minister that being a sportsman he would bring a sports revolution but quite disappointingly our camps have not been supported by the state for the last two years,” Arshad said.

“We cannot think about Olympics as it needs proper and systematic training and consistent quality international exposure to the country’s top players,” he said.

“How long and how much a federation can finance its sports discipline on its own? Which organisation is supporting sports other than cricket?” Arshad said.

“I am not talking about wrestling only but all sports are suffering and a huge talent is being wasted due to no proper system in the country which is unfortunate,” he said.

“In no sports discipline is there any energy and vitality which could reach Olympic level without state patronage,” Arshad pointed out. “Yes Arshad Nadeem, the athlete, managed to make it to Olympics but such cases are exceptional,” Arshad said.

“I told the IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza during the prize distribution ceremony in connection with the 13th South Asian Games that there should be camps for wrestlers as they practise on mud and they get opportunity to train on mat only when a camp is held. She told me that sports was a devolved subject and now all powers and finances are with the provinces. If that is the situation and if sports is no priority then testing our lot in the Olympic qualifiers would be useless,” Arshad said.

“In India state is backing wrestling and other sports quite solidly. Their grapplers remain in camps throughout the year in cadet, junior, under-23 and senior categories. They are providing them with quality international exposure and that is the main reason they are making an impression at the global level,” Arshad said.

“We have a lot of talent but we don’t have the system and the state patronage. I again tell the government and the IPC minister that the county’s top players are valuable national asset. They are not the property of the federations but the property of the nation and it is the responsibility of the state to take care of this property,” Arshad said.

“I guarantee you if we are backed by the state for a few years constantly then we are capable enough to produce such a lot who would not only qualify for Olympics but would also win medals there,” Arshad said. “Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are brimming with wrestling talent,” Arshad said. He said he expected the government to allow camps of body-contact sports by September 15.