Pak cricket greats pay tributes to Chauhan

ISLAMABAD: Former cricket greats Javed Miandad and Iqbal Qasim have lauded the services of Chetan Chauhan as a batsman, saying that he was one of the best openers India had produced.

Chauhan, who was a minister in Uttar Pradesh (India), died of Covid-19 related complications on Sunday. He was a thorough gentleman who served India’s cricket during tough times.

“He was a solid opener and helped Sunil Gavaskar in raising a formidable opening pair for his country in the late seventies and early eighties. India were finding it hard to have a solid opener with Gavaskar and he filled in that gap,” Miandad said while talking to ‘The News’ on sudden death of Chauhan.

The former Pakistan legendary batsman, who is famous for hitting the last ball six of Chetan Sharma in Sharjah, said he always enjoyed playing against India.

“During my playing days I found Chauhan a very loving person outside the ground. I am shocked to hear sad news of his sudden death,” he added.

Miandad said he had positive memories of India tours. “We used to play against each other and were enjoying our cricket. Since Narendra Modi came into power, we don’t enjoy the same relations more due to Indian extremism and Modi’s government unjust siege of Kashmir.”

Iqbal Qasim also remembered Chauhan as a well-mannered professional cricketer.

“I have played against him in early eighties and found him very competent opener. I remember taking his catch in the 1982 series. He was one of the best openers India has produced and was a wonderful cricketer and human being.”

Iqbal added that he was shocked to hear the sad news. “Chauhan helped Gavaskar in raising some of the fine opening wicket stands for their country,” he said.