Stay vigilant

Many called the slowdown in infections in Pakistan a miracle. The government pointed towards its own success and the greater responsibility shown by the public to prevent further spread. It is undoubtable that people performed their role diligently as well. But once again, the number of cases after the Eid have risen in Punjab, which shows that the general public needs to play its part against the virus as well.

If policies are not adhered to, all the efforts to flatten the curve could go to waste. Rising cases in India is generally the trend seen in countries with a high population density. Pakistan is one of the only few exceptions to this rule, and we need to collectively make sure that this trend continues.With the government opening up different sectors of the economy and businesses like tourism, hospitality and food industries across the board by the next month, greater care is needed. Even places like wedding halls and schools – where social distancing will be a significant challenge – will start operating from next month. The authorities need to ensure that all these businesses and sectors of our economy do not show any laxity in following the safety procedures. It is time for the government to ensure that areas where its directives are not followed become a focal point for the government’s awareness drives and force people to follow all the precautions. Any businesses that flout government-instituted rules should be penalised; the same goes for the individual citizen. Public interest demands that we do not risk any more precious lives and avoid what many believe might be a second wave of the virus. Whether the coronavirus pandemic is resurging or not, we must continue to be on our guard.

Azfar Siddiqui

Karachi