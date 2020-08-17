Postal slowdown sparks claims of plot to undermine US vote

WASHINGTON: The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump.

Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has levelled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money even as changes there have caused widespread delays in delivering letters and packages.

“They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday, calling the money “fraudulent”.

“But if they don’t get those... that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”

On Saturday, Trump continued his assault on mail-in voting by telling reporters it would be a “catastrophe” and retweeting articles and comments alleging fraud.

The Democratic opposition has sharply condemned Trump’s statements, with some lawmakers claiming that the president is plotting to snarl the post office to undermine voting, create uncertainty and win a second term.

“Pure Trump. He doesn’t want an election,” said Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, tweeted: “We cannot let Donald Trump destroy the United States Postal Service.”

Trump, asked by a reporter on Saturday if he was trying to hobble the USPS, replied: “No, not at all.”

But the concerns are unlikely to disappear.

Reflecting the escalating nature of the controversy, former president Barack Obama has also weighed in. “What we’ve never seen before is a president say, ‘I’m going to try to actively kneecap the Postal Service ... and I will be explicit about the reason I’m doing it,’” Obama said in a podcast with a former aide.

On Saturday, protesters gathered at the Washington home of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, blaring horns and banging pots in anger.

USPS spokesman David Partenheimer attributed changes at the agency to its poor financial state. “We are not slowing down election mail or any other mail,” he told AFP. “The Postal Service is in a financially unsustainable position, stemming from substantial declines in mail volume and a broken business model,” he explained. “We face an impending liquidity crisis,” Partenheimer said, calling on Congress and regulators to enact reforms.

The postal troubles come as Congress remains deadlocked over a new stimulus bill to follow the $2.2 trillion CARES Act package passed in March as the coronavirus crisis erupted.

Democrats have proposed giving the USPS billions of dollars in funding, and Trump—after first saying he opposed that—said Friday that perhaps some new funds could be included in a compromise.

On Saturday he blamed the Democrats again, telling reporters they “aren’t approving proper funding for postal, and they’re not approving the proper funding for this ridiculous thing that they want to do which is all mail-in voting.”

“You’re right, there has to be more resources, I agree,” he said.

Trump said candidly in April that mail-in voting “doesn’t work out well for Republicans” and has repeatedly described such ballots as prone to fraud.