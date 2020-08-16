close
Sun Aug 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 16, 2020

Blue Economy Policy to help save foreign exchange: PM

Top Story

A
APP
August 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on finalising a new and dynamic Blue Economy Policy aimed at revitalising the shipping sector.

On Twitter, the prime minister said the new policy would help save valuable foreign exchange of Pakistan and create more employment opportunities for country’s seafarers.

"We will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential," the prime minister resolved. The Blue Economy concept encompasses many industries like ports, shipping companies, energy, renewable energy, fisheries, maritime transportation, tourism, climate change and waste management besides others. Imran had declared the year 2020 as the Year of Blue Economy to gain maximum advantage of the blue economy resources.

Latest News

More From Top Story