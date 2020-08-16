Promise to oust govt in March not fulfilled: Fazl

PESHAWAR: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman Saturday said the promises made with them that the government would be sent packing in March had not been fulfilled and his party was considering launching another movement against the government.

Addressing a press conference after condoling the death of Mian Sareer Hussain, brother of ANP General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, at the party’s Bacha Khan office here, he said there were no differences with the opposition parties on the All Parties Conference (APC) or anti-government movement but there were differences on some issues. He said while calling the government illegitimate and demanding new elections, the opposition parties voted for the government adding that this was a contradiction and this approach should be abandoned.

“We cannot win the trust of people with contradiction in words and actions,” he said, adding, “We are in contact, but we have to get out of this hesitation and unite so that people can trust the opposition’s movement.”

Regarding the recent legislation in the Parliament on Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said, ”On the one hand, we are celebrating the Independence Day, on the other, we are making legislation, which denies freedom. If there is a UN resolution that is against the law of Pakistan today then our freedom is over,” he said.

“We will not be able to delay if the United Nations tells us to comply with the demand in a few hours. What would be Pakistan’s position if the UN passes a resolution against Kashmir.” He said the world powers had brought this government to carry out the FATF agenda and we complain to the bigger parties that they should not play the role of facilitator. He further said the UAE-Israel deal negated the Palestinians 70-year struggle for independence adding that the world did not value the struggle of Kashmir and Palestine and the weak countries were being forced to recognize Israel.