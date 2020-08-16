Protest staged against ‘exclusion’ of Bajaur route from CPEC

KHAR: The local leaders and workers of all the political parties staged a protest against the exclusion of Bajaur road from the CPEC project here on Saturday.

Syed Akhunzada Chattan and Aurangzeb Iqilabi of the Pakistan People’s Party, Gul Karim Khan Salarzai of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sahibzada Abdur Rashid, Maulana Gul Waheed of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Syed Akbar Shah of the Awami National Party, Syed Badshah of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Muhammad Hayan of the Qaumi Watan Party and others led the protest rally held at the main chowk in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur district.