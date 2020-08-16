JUI chief visit to Bacha Khan Markaz: ANP flays PTI for making a mountain out of a molehill

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for point-scoring on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s visit to Bacha Khan Markaz.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman had visited the ANP headquarters on Saturday to offer condolences on the demise of Mian Iftikhar Hussain’s brother who had died of Covid-19.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash criticised the JUI chief visit to the Bacha Khan Markaz.

He tweeted that Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s visit to the ANP headquarters on August 15 and his silence on August 14 was a meaningful act. He also accused the JUI chief of damaging the Kashmir cause during his tenure as the Kashmir Committee Chairman.

ANP provincial spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour condemned the PTI leader for his statement about Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s visit. She said that the JUI chief had visited the markaz to offer condolences to Mian Iftikhar Hussain on the death of his brother.

The ANP leader said that the chief minister, governor or any minister had not offered condolences on the death of the brother of the former information minister but were criticizing those political leaders who had visited the bereaved leader for condolences.

She said that making the JUI chief’s visit to Bacha Khan Markaz as Indo-Pak issue was a shameful act. The ANP leader said that ANP would neither get certificates of patriotism from anyone nor would allow anyone to distribute such certificates.

Earlier, ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that fresh election was the only solution to the problems of Pakistan. He said that the dynamics of global politics was changing and that Pakistan’s decision could be taken by an independent parliament acceptable to the people.

He said that after the agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel the international politics was changing.

He said that Pakistan’s future course of action in such a situation could be decided by the parliament elected by the public.

He said the opposition was unanimous that the incumbent government was not a true representative of the public and it could not be trusted to take action in the public interests. He said the government had strained relations with neighbouring countries. He said his party wanted relations with neighbouring on equality basis.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that the country needed an independent foreign policy. He said that his party believed that the solutions to all problems could be found through peaceful means.