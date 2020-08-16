Four revenue counters established

MUZAFFARGARH: District administration took a big step to resolve citizens issues and established revenue counters of four tehsils at Tehsil office Muzaffargarh. Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjad Shoaib Tareen said Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shamas, Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Rana Shoaib, tehsildar and other officials will be there to resolve the issues of the people. The citizens matters regarding land transfer and others will be resolved quickly as Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils will solve the problems every week.