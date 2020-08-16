Anti-polio campaign inaugurated in Punjab cities

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad Saturday inaugurated anti-polio drive at THQ hospital Liaqatpur by administering vaccine to children under five years of age.

Talking to reporters on 0the occasion, the DC said hundred percent coverage would be ensured and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He said, 64 polio cases were reported from various parts of the country while a total of 5 cases were reported from Rajanpur, DG Khan, Gotki and Kashmore. He urged the health department and other related departments to work diligently in eradicating polio virus. Briefing on the occasion, health department officials said that 955,536 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in the district and for this purpose, 2,350 mobile teams and 238 fixed teams have been constituted.

SARGODHA: A four-day anti-polio drive began in Sargodha district with the goal to inoculate 648,650 children upto the age of five years till August 18.

Talking to reporters, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Sheikh said a total of 1,663 teams were formed to achieve 100 percent target. He said some 1,451 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 14 others were active for the drive. He said in addition to 3,632 polio workers, 200 employees of various departments were performing duties, while doctors had also been assigned field duties as supervisors to make the campaign a success. "In addition to foolproof security of polio workers, special care was being taken of anti-corona SOPs".

BAHAWALPUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial Saturday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children at the outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital here. Some 729,763 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the campaign. Some 1,473 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1,288 mobile teams and 167 fixed teams.