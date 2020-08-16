Corona kills nine, infects 747 in one day

LAHORE: Pakistan on Saturday reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 288,047. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 6,162.According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 747 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now, 125,632 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 95,203 in Punjab, 35,091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,346 in Islamabad, 12,144 in Balochistan, 2,179 in Azad Kashmir and 2,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore, 2,313 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,180 in Punjab, 1,238 in KP, 138 in Balochistan, 173 in Islamabad, 60 in GB and 60 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 2,253,131 coronavirus tests and 23,722 in the last 24 hours. As many as 265,624 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas 768 patients are in critical condition.