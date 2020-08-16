Two youth drown in River Sutlej

KASUR: Two youths drowned while bathing in River Sutlej the other day. Reportedly, Nasir, 27, and Naveed, 22, were bathing in the river near Attar Singhwala Pattan when they slipped and drowned.

BANDITS INJURE TWO PEOPLE: Bandits Saturday injured two people during robberies bids. Akram was travelling on a motorbike and when he reached near BHU three dacoits tried to intercept him , but he fled. The bandits opened fire at him and injured him critically. Farooq and his brother Haider were moving on a motorbike near Pul-e-Nahar Begpur Khadian when four gunmen opened fire at them and injured Farooq critically. Three robbers snatched Rs 7,000 and a mobile phone from Rashid near Darbar Chowk Hatriyan, Kot Radha Kishan. Amir Masih visited the petrol station of Ashfaq near Malanwala village and administered him intoxicating things and when he fainted, Amir stole Rs 200,000 from the room. Three bandits intercepted Arsalan near Faisal Colony, city Patoki and snatched Rs 58,400 from him. Assailants entered Faqir Ali's house near Liaquat Town City Phoolnagar and stole two goats and a motorcycle. In Qasba Allahabad, Ashiq had parked his motorbike outside a shop and when he came back he found the motorcycle missing. Hasnain had parked his motorcycle outside Jamia Masjid Usman near A-Division police Kasur and went inside to mosque to offer prayers, when he came back he found his motorcycle missing.

2 DIE IN ACCIDENTS: Two people, including a woman, died in road accidents. Aslam and his daughter Amina were travelling on a motorcycle, when Amina fell down from the motorcycle and was hit by an approaching bus and died on the spot. An unidentified man was crossing a road near Pakhu Ki village, Allahabad, when a truck hit him , leaving him dead on the spot. In another accident, Ali Akbar and his wife Shahida Parveen were riding a motorbike when another motorcycle hit them near Peruwala Road near Ferozepur Road. As a result, they suffered injuries.

2 WOMEN ABDUCTED: Two women were abducted in the outskirts of Kasur on Saturday. Three kidnappers abducted Shagufta Parveen, wife of Allah Dutta, near Ladi village on the outskirts of Allahabad. Abductors kidnapped Maqbool Ahmed’s daughter Samra Bibi, 21, and also took away Rs 200,000 near Talvndi village.