University mango festival attracts diplomats, exporters

MULTAN: Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture organised the third annual 2-day mango festival that attracted diplomats and exporters the other day.

Talking to reporters, MNSUA vice chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali said the mango festival has realised the heavy export potential of Pakistani mangoes around the world and the festival would play a key role in boosting mango export.

He said the mango festival continued for two days from August 12 in collaboration with Islamabad Centaurus Mall. He said the participation of foreign delegates, citizens, mango growers and mango lovers made the mango festival the most successful event of the university. The VC said this festival will bring prosperity, benefits for mango growers and farmers and provide them access to new markets. The 3rd annual mango festival brought a wave of happiness in the public of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. A large number of families and other public attended the festival following coronavirus SOPs. The key objective of the festival was to provide recreation to the public of the twin cities along with promotion of mango, he said.

He said the Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and Punjab Board of Investment chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan visited the festival. The MNFSR Syed Fakhar Imam noted a difference in mango export compared to other fruits’ export. He appreciated the role of MNSUA in boosting mango export as a national brand.

Prof Dr Asif Ali said the minister had suggested adopting modern and innovative production technology for accelerating high quality production of fruits particularly mango, apple, banana, dates and vegetables. The minister referred to European countries that adopted innovative and modern production technology and boosted exports.

The minister said they want prosperity and food security in Pakistan, then they have to move from conventional old fashioned production methods to modern and innovative technology.

The minister hinted that the majority of mango growers are illiterate and are unaware of modern technology of mango production, due to which their mango production is very low compared to other countries. He recommended that certified mango nursery should be planted in mango orchards and such mango cultivars should be planted that are tasty, nutritious and have high market value. Moreover, he also recommended that they focus on value addition of mangoes for which mango quality and packing is of key importance.