India’s Dhoni retires from international cricket

NEW DELHI: M.S. Dhoni on Saturday retired from India’s national team ending one of the most heralded international cricket careers ever.

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is India’s most successful captain having won the World Cup, the inaugural T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Dubbed ‘Captain Cool’ because of his unflappable style, Dhoni is also one of India’s best loved sports personalities and his fans have been dreading this decision for months.