Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that India which has emerged a new tyrant in the world was celebrating independence day but has refused to grant Kashmiris their right to self- determination and it had trampled democratic norms and human rights.

In a tweet, he said that every year on August 15, Kashmiris send a message to the international community that their promise of a plebiscite should be fulfilled. He said Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris till they get the right to self-determination as promised by United Nations resolutions.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz said the government was taking practical measures to ensure availability of electricity to the consumers at affordable tariff rates. Addressing a joint press conference along with Special Assistant to PM on Power sector Shehzad Qasim here, he said that a basic agreement had been signed with independent power producers (IPPs) as a first major step towards providing cheap electricity to the consumers. He said the PTI inherited the issue from its predecessors which completely neglected this important sector. The minister promised that by 2023, the government would ensure supply of affordable electricity to the consumers as they no longer could afford to use costly energy. The minister said that past rulers signed power production agreements at a costly rate for personal gains. He said owing to the irresponsible attitude of the past governments, load-shedding and circular debt hit the energy sector.

He said after coming to power, the PTI government following its manifesto had taken steps to reform the energy sector. He said that a committee was constituted on IPPs which presented its report.