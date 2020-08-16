Iran, not Israel, now the unifying focus for much of Middle East

LONDON: The breakthrough between Israel and the United Arab Emirates reflects a shift in the modern Middle East’s foundational fault-line, as a Persian Gulf power for the first time agrees to make peace with the Jewish state. But it also focused the spotlight on another, perhaps more dangerous, rift over Iran, foreign media reported.

Sitting just across the narrow Strait of Hormuz from the Islamic Republic, the UAE has been careful not to let tensions boil over into open conflict as President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy — which it backed — isolated and sanctioned Tehran, and then led to the killing of Iran’s most influential general. But by cementing years of discreet relations with Iran’s biggest foe in a diplomatic pact — a model other Gulf states, including heavyweight Saudi Arabia, might follow — the sheikhdom appears to be cautiously nailing its colors to the containment mast.

Officials in the U.S. and Israel lost no time in interpreting Thursday’s announcement as one that should make Iranian leaders nervous. Outgoing American envoy for Iran Brian Hook called it a “nightmare” for the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the UAE saw “the strength that we demonstrate here in the region, the fact that I don’t hesitate to confront Iran.”

Both statements need substantial caveats, regional analysts cautioned. And in his only public comment so far, UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed emphasized Netanyahu’s pledge to suspend potentially explosive plans to annex West Bank land wanted by the Palestinians for a future state — rather than the anti-Iran element of the move

“I think the Emiratis were concerned about the tensions escalating and knew that they would play out in the region broadly especially in the Persian Gulf,” said Ariane Tabatabai, Middle East Fellow at the German Marshall Fund. “They saw Trump as unreliable and so the best way to handle stuff was to take it into their own hands.”