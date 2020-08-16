Senate body summons officials on disappearance of HR activist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the disappearance of human rights activist Sarang Joyo has asked the Senate Chairman Standing Committee on Human Rights Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to raise the issue of disappearance of Sarang Joyo.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has called the meeting of the said committee on 17th August in Islamabad. The committee has summoned the NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and IG Sindh in connection with the disappearance of Sarang Joyo. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has been summoned as the Chairman of the Commission for Missing Persons.

The committee asked NAB chairman and IG Sindh to brief the Senate Committee on Human Rights with regard to the disappearance of Sarang Joyo.

Officials from Balochistan have also been summoned to brief about the recent tragic incident in Chaman.

Our correspondent adds from Karachi: The Sindh Bar Council on Saturday strongly condemned the disappearance of Sarang Joyo, a research officer at a private law university and demanded his immediate recovery.

The SBC vice chairman Syed Haider Imam Rizvi said that Sarang Joyo was taken into custody from his residence at Mehmoodabad area on August 10 and his whereabouts are still unknown. He said that Joyo is the son of famous writer and poet Taj Joyo who was nominated for the Presidential award for Pride of Performance and it is utmost unfortunate that the father was nominated for the highest civil award while his son has mysteriously gone missing.