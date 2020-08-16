Amir Khan cosies up to his wife Faryal

LONDON: They were recently accused of flouting lockdown rules to celebrate Eid with their loved ones, foreign media reported.

But Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom didn’t seem to have a care in the world as they enjoyed a night at the Menagerie bar and restaurant in Manchester on Friday.

The boxer, 33, cut a casual figure as he arrived at the eatery with his glamorous wife, 29, who opted for funky grey flared trousers

Amir showcased his standout sense of style in an eye-catching tiger t-shirt and ripped jeans as he and Faryal headed to the eatery for the evening.

It comes after Amir broke the imposed lockdown restrictions in Manchester to celebrate Eid with his family and friends in his back garden.

The sportsman who lives in a £1.3million mansion in Bolton, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slew of photographs of the festivities