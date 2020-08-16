Centre cannot run even capital territory: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday said the federal government cannot run the capital territory properly and is talking big to take control of Karachi.

“Sindh looks after people from every part of the country and people from all over the country go to Karachi hospitals to get treatment and come back healthy, whereas the hospitals in Islamabad are not even providing medicines to the poor population,” said the PPP President for Islamabad chapter Iftikhar Shahzada in a statement on Saturday.

He said the people of Islamabad are protesting against non-availability of water. He said power load-shedding is normal in Islamabad and the outages span over hours. “The federal government has failed to control the prices in different parts of Islamabad,” he said.