Israel-Saudi Arabia normalisation is an ‘inevitability’: US

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Friday that normalized ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia were inevitable, following the US-brokered agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates the day before, foreign media reported.

Arab countries that are friendly to Israel welcomed the historic accord, but regional power Saudi Arabia has remained conspicuously silent following its announcement

Saudi Arabia, like Israel and the UAE, shares Iran as a common foe and maintains close ties to Washington.

Kushner, who reportedly played a role in brokering the Israel-UAE agreement, said in an interview with CNBC on Friday that Saudi Arabia’s younger generation admired Israel and sought ties with the Jewish state

“They see Israel as almost the Silicon Valley of the Middle East and they want to be connected to it as a trading partner, as a technology partner, as a security partner,” Kushner said of young Saudis.

The older generations, he said, were “still stuck in conflicts of the past,” and despite the country’s recent efforts toward modernization, “you can’t turn around a battleship overnight.”

Despite the opposition from some of the older generation, Kushner predicted that Thursday’s landmark deal would serve as a catalyst for opening ties between Israel and other Arab states, including Saudi Arabia. “I do think we have other countries that are very interested in moving forward [with normalization] and as that progresses I do think that it’s an inevitability that Saudi Arabia and Israel will have fully normalized relations and they’ll be able to do a lot of great things together,” Kushner said.

Israel’s Channel 13 on Friday night quoted unnamed Arab sources saying the Saudis would likely “step up cooperation” with Israel in the wake of the UAE deal, though they were not expected to formally sign an accord at this stage.