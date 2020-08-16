JUI-F wants deal with opposition before APC

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has conveyed to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that unless all opposition parties sign an agreement in which the political line of action is clearly described, it would not become part of All Parties Conference (APC), sources told The News here on Saturday.

“The JUI-F has now clearly conveyed to the PML-N and PPP that the past experiences showed that they miserably failed to fulfil their commitments in almost all political fronts. So this time everything should be in black and white before holding APC otherwise it will be only a waste of time,” the sources said.

The sources added that the PML-N informed the leadership of JUI-F that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has directed his party members to strictly follow the decisions to be taken in the upcoming APC, adding, “The JUI-F is not satisfied with only verbal assurance by the PML-N and it is forcing for a written agreement.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz in her recent press conference also stated that “Mian Sahab (Nawaz Sharif) has directed the party to follow the decisions of upcoming APC in letter and spirit.”

The sources said the JUI-F is of the view that the opposition parties had decided to support their joint candidate in the election for the post of the prime minister, but both PML-N and PPP backed out of their words.

The sources said the JUI-F is still annoyed with PML-N and PPP as they vowed to provide support to its long march, but they again gave no regards to their words and Maulana Fazlur Rehman had to go back from Islamabad apparently facing ‘political defeat’ against the Imran Khan-led government.

They said both the PML-N and PPP maintain that it is quite absurd to sign an agreement before holding APC because any such thing should be done after consultation on a joint political platform.

When contacted, the PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said modalities are being sorted out and the opposition parties would soon hold an APC to formulate future political strategy.

The PPP leader Shazia Marri said, “We are in touch with the PML-N and also trying to include issue of no-confidence motion against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser into the agenda.”

This correspondent repeatedly tried to get version from the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman but he was not available for comments. The JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah also declined to comment.