Sherpao wants funds issued to merged districts

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the government to implement the recommendations of the Sartaj Aziz committee about the merged districts.

On the occasion, Pakistan People’s Party leader Dr Farooq Afzal belonging to Mohmand district announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

QWP leaders, Haji Muhammad Ghufran, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, Hashim Babar, Asad Afridi, Dr Faiza Rasheed, and Zahir Shah Safi were also present.

Aftab Sherpao asked the federal government to honour the pledges made with the tribal people at the time of merging

the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The tribal people rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration of peace therefore the government must take steps to mitigate their sufferings,” he demanded, urging the government to release the promised funds so that uplift activities could take place in the ex-Fata.

He recalled that the government had pledged to release Rs100 annually for 10 years for the development of the merged districts.

He also urged the other provinces, including Sindh and Balochistan, to release the three percent of the National Finance Commission award as per their commitment.

The QWP leader asked the government to compensate the affectees of the Mohmand dam.

About the rising inflation, Aftab Sherpao said the government could not take action against the sugar, flour and petrol mafias.

About the recent statement of the prime minister that the economy had shown signs of improvement, he said the poor people were still reeling from the effects of backbreaking price-hike.

“The people are compelled to take to the streets against the unannounced electricity loadshedding in the scorching heat,” he said, adding that though Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced cheaper hydel electricity more than its consumption, its residents faced prolonged power cuts.

Aftab Sherpao said the parliament was not playing its role as even the elected representatives were not being allowed to highlight the issues faced by the constituents.

He warned against any move to undermine the parliament and democracy.

The veteran politician rejected the proposed consideration about giving the administrative control of Karachi to the centre, saying it would be an unprecedented move and against the spirit of the 18th constitutional amendment.

He also warned the government against reversing the 18th constitutional amendment that gave provincial autonomy to the provinces.

Asking the government to revisit its foreign policy, he said that Islamabad should exercise caution with regard to the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

He maintained that the country should consider its own interests first.

He demanded implementation of the National Action Plan in view of the rising incidents of terrorism in the country.

He welcomed the recommendation of the Afghan Loya Jirga to release the Afghan prisoners, saying that it would pave the way for the intra-Afghan peace talks aimed at bringing peace to the war-strife country.