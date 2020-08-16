Man arrested on charge of selling daughters

SWABI: The police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man on the charge of planning to sell his underage daughters.

District Police Officer Imran Shahid said that the police arrested the father of two teenage girls in the limits of Kalu Khan Police Station. The man was identified as Hidayatullah accused of selling his daughters to two persons from Punjab. An FIR was registered against the accused in Kalu Khan Police Station under relevant sections of the law. Hidayatullah belongs to Shewa village in Razaar tehsil but he has settled in Sikandari village.

The man said that he was ill and could not earn his livelihood.

The police officials said that the deal was finalised and the two persons from Punjab visited his residence but the local jirga members exerted immense pressure and later the police also came to know about the incident. The police launched an investigation into the case after arresting the man.