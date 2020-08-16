close
Sun Aug 16, 2020
Man arrested for aerial firing

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested a young man after his video of firing shots in the air went viral on social media.

A young man was seen firing shots into the air in Hayatabad and other places on Independence Day.

The footage went viral on social media, after which the police arrested the accused, Shayan, a resident of Landi Akhun Ahmad.

