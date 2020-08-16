PPP to hold protest in every district of Sindh against feared move of Centre to assume Karachi’s control

The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party has announced that it will hold protest demonstrations in every district of Sindh on August 19 against what it said the plan being made by the federal government to assume the administrative control of Karachi.

In a statement issued on Saturday, PPP Sindh Chapter General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said that they would never let Karachi wrested away from the Sindh government to make it a federal colony. He condemned the efforts on the part of the federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to assume the administrative control of Karachi. He said that protests would be held across the province against the intentions of the federal authorities to usurp the control of Karachi.

The executive committee of the PPP Sindh in its meeting on August 13 had expressed serious concerns over reports that plans were being made to let the federal government assume the administrative control of Karachi. Participants of the meeting said that it would never withdraw its claim concerning due rights of the province nor it would let the federal government assume the control of Karachi which was the capital city of Sindh.

The PPP Sindh’s executive committee was of the opinion that the federal government had completely ignored the cause of development of Karachi. The participants of the meeting said that the constitution of Pakistan had barred the federal government from interfering in the domain of the provincial government.

The PPP Sindh chapter also said on the occasion that no area under the control of any province could be surrendered to the Centre.

Participants of the meeting reaffirmed their resolve to safeguard the 18th Constitutional Amendment and continue with their struggle for the rights of Sindh. They said that any move to cause harm to the unity of Sindh would sternly be resisted by them.