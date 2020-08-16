JI to stage demos in Sindh today against UAE-Israel accord

Expressing its strong reaction to the diplomatic agreement reached between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, the Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh chapter has announced it will organise protest demonstrations across the province, including Karachi, today (Sunday).

This was announced by JI Sindh chief and former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mehanti on Saturday.

He said the UAE should review the agreement with Israel. “US President Donald Trump has brokered the deal between the UAE and Israel to win the upcoming presidential election by making the Arab monarchies afraid of Iran, Turkey and militant groups,” Mehanti claimed.

He said the UAE disregarded the sacrifices rendered by thousands of Palestinians for their cause, hurting the feelings of the entire Muslim world.

The JI leader said Trump must remember that the Muslim Ummah and the Palestinians would never give up their struggle for the Palestinian cause. He said 220 million people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah rejected the diplomatic ties between the two nations.