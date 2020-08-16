Nasir calls for visible improvement in Sindh’s sanitary conditions

Sindh’s local government minister has asked municipal officials to visibly improve the sanitary conditions across the province on an emergency basis, saying that unattended piles of garbage and municipal waste should be disposed of completely in every district.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that unattended piles of garbage should be lifted from every road, street and neighbourhood of the province.

Shah said the municipal commissioners posted in every district of the province along with the officials of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) should supervise the garbage disposal operation in every district.

He said that special directives had been issued to municipal officials to normalise the sanitary situation in the province after Eidul Azha and the recent spells of monsoon rains. He asked the municipal staff of every union council of Karachi to work along with the elected LG representatives to improve the sanitary conditions in their respective areas.

The minister told the municipal officials to brief him on a daily basis about the work carried out to improve the sanitary conditions in their respective areas. The municipal staff should perform their duties on an emergency basis to keep their areas clean, he added.

He said he will pay surprise visits to different areas of the province to personally review their sanitary conditions, and told the SSWMB to discharge its responsibilities diligently.

Shah, who also holds the information portfolio, said that legal action will be taken against all those municipal officials who fail to maintain good sanitary conditions in their respective areas.