Tree Plantation activity & flag hoisting Ceremony on 73rd independence day at Pnsc

Pakistan 73rd Independence day was Celebrated in Pakistan National Shipping Corporation. The Celebration Commenced with recitation of Holy Quran.

The Chairman PNSC Mr. Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo hoisted the National Flag, In his speech to the gathering of Executive Directors, Officers & Staff he talked about the significance of the day. After the flag hoisting Ceremony he also planted a tree in the premises of the building and prayed for the peace, prosperity and progress of Pakistan.

As per the tradition Sweets were then distributed.***