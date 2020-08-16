Two held as SSGC intensifies action against gas theft

The SSGC has intensified its “Operation Girft” against gas theft in its franchise area in Sindh and Balochistan.

In two raids, its officials have arrested two thieves who were stealing gas directly from the SSGC’s main gas pipeline for their commercial use, said a press release issued by the gas utility on Saturday.

The SS&CGTO’s Intelligence Wing Karachi carried out a raid in Garden Zone, Central Region, against direct use of gas to run a bakery. Bakery owner Abid was obtaining total 140 CFT/hours of gas from the direct line for running the bakery. Abid was arrested on the spot and an FIR lodged against him. A claim will be raised accordingly.

On another hand, a CGTO team conducted a raid on Quetta Star Hotel in an Orangi Town area, where the owner of the hotel, Namatullah, was stealing gas from the company´s direct pipeline for commercial use. The suspect was arrested on the stop.

An FIR lodged against both the suspects on charges of stealing gas and using it for commercial purposes.

CGTO chief Birg (retd) Muhammad Abuzar said the SSGC had zero tolerance for gas theft, which affects the company’s financial statements.