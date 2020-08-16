MQM-P prays for early recovery of Aftab Shaikh

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and coordination committee members on Saturday prayed for the early recovery of the party’s senior leader and former Hyderabad mayor Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, who was injured in a road accident.

Expressing sympathies with the family, Siddiqui telephoned Shaikh’s son and inquired after his health, the party said in a statement.

A large number of party workers and elected representatives from Hyderabad thronged the orthopedic hospital after word spread that he was being brought there.