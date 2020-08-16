Man found murdered near Northern Bypass

A man was found dead near the Northern Bypass in Cattle Colony within the limits of the Surjani Town police station on Saturday.

According to police, after locals informed them about the body, police and rescuers reached the scene and rushed the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 45-year-old Ahmed, son of Omar Daraz.

According to SHO Rao Nazim, the man was hit with a sharp-edged object in his head by unidentified persons. The victim was a resident of Gulshan-e-Maymar. police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Two more bodies were found separately in New Karachi and the Site Superhigway police station remits. The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased persons are yet to be identified.

Police said the two apparently died of natural deaths, while they waiting for the postmortem reports. Further investigations are underway.