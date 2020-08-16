Vettel may take a break from F1: Horner

LONDON: Christian Horner has raised the possibility of Sebastian Vettel taking a sabbatical from Formula One. Four-time world champion Vettel, who is being moved on by Ferrari at the end of the current campaign, is 13th in the standings following an unsatisfactory streak of results.

Vettel, 33, has been linked with a move to Racing Point in 2021 but Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll, the son of the team’s co-owner Lawrence Stroll, are under contract for next year.

“It is a shame because Sebastian is obviously not in a happy place,” Horner, who oversaw Vettel’s four consecutive titles as Red Bull team principal, told the PA news agency.

“He is still relatively young, so it depends what his motivation is, but he is a four-time world champion and the third most successful driver of all time in terms of his victories. Nobody can take that away from him.

“If he chose to take a year out, he would still be very attractive to teams should he wish to come back in 12 months’ time. He doesn’t need to be in Formula One for the sake of being there next year. What he has achieved in this sport is quite phenomenal and I am sure he is thinking hard about his next move. He is carrying a lot of weight on his shoulders at the moment and that must be very tough for him.”

Vettel’s star shone at Red Bull before he turned his back on the team to join Ferrari for the 2015 campaign. Max Verstappen has since replaced Vettel as Red Bull’s main man.