Electricity in Badin

We have been listening about undue loadshedding of electricity throughout Sindh. Badin is one of those cities which have been at the mercy of HESCO since long. Transformer failures, electricity theft, and unnecessary and illegal loadshedding are common practices. The whole machinery is incompetent and cruel. In my area, Ali Town, two transformers 200 KVA and 100 KVA were blown out four days ago and the whole population of the area is suffering from hot weather but there is still no response from HESCO. People of the area have repeatedly met with HESCO authorities but so far they are unmoved.

Many complaints have been made to HESCO regarding electricity theft but they are not taking any action. This shows that all these illegal practices are being carried out with the support of HESCO staff. Complaints made on the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal are being closed on fake reports of local HESCO authorities. It is requested that the higher authorities take action against HESCO and improve electricity management in a proper way. Those who are involved in theft must be punished and teams may be formed to counter electricity theft, so as to ensure a smooth supply of electricity in the city.

Abdul Jabbar

Badin