On the BRT

The start of the BRT in Peshawar is a welcome sign. However, at the same time it should be ensured that it is used judicially and with care. We need to have a dedicated task force for the BRT to ensure its smooth functioning and for securing the national asset from damages and hooliganism as observed immediately after its operation. Law-enforcement agencies should come with a heavy hand on troubleshooters. With BRT on the road, the old buses, wagons and rickshaws should gradually fizzle out at least from the BRT route to resolve the outstanding traffic issues of the city.

Col (r) Faqir Tariq Masood

Peshawar