August 11, 1947 speech: NA motion to add Quaid’s speech to textbooks hailed

LONDON: Former Rugby mayor Councillor James Shera has welcomed the National Assembly’s decision to adopt a resolution submitted by lawmaker Naveed Aamir Jeeva to include a speech by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah about an inclusive Pakistan in school text books.

The Quaid had delivered the speech in the first constituent assembly on August 11, 1947, in which he said: “You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place or worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed — that has nothing to do with the business of the State.”

In a press release, Dr Shera said: “This was a very appreciative step taken by the honourable members of the National Assembly. It is particularly important for the younger students to know that the Quaid-e-Azam wanted to create a tolerant and inclusive country for all the people and his vision for future was spelt out in this famous speech.

It was significant that this resolution was jointly presented by all main parties represented in the National Assembly, and it was adopted unanimously. “The Pakistani Christian community in the UK would like to thank all the National Assembly members as well as the leaders of the parties for taking this significant step towards religious harmony and creating a tolerant society. This will help to promote a positive and inclusive image of the country abroad,” he added.

The UK Pakistani minorities leaders, including Michael Massey, Peter David, Noshaba Khilijee, Morris Johns, Qamar Shams, Bishop Yousaf Bhinder, John Bosco and Qamar Rafiq endorsed the statement.