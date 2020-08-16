Train collides with car in Johnstone

GLASGOW: The driver of a car that was on a railway line is believed to have survived after the vehicle was hit by a train near Glasgow, police have said.

Emergency services are at the scene after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks in Johnstone shortly after 6am on Saturday morning.

The driver was rescued from the car by firefighters before being treated by paramedics. Police Scotland have said there are not thought to be any life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched nine crews to the scene and helped the nine uninjured passengers from the train. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A report was received around 6.15am on Saturday August 15 that a train had collided with car near Johnstone, Renfrewshire.

“Emergency services are in attendance and there does not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were alerted at 6.26am on Saturday August 15 to reports of a collision between a car and a train.

“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances in total to Janefield Avenue in Johnstone, Renfrewshire.

“Firefighters removed the driver from the car before transferring them into the care of paramedics. There were no other casualties. Crews thereafter escorted nine passengers on board the train to safety. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service presently remains at the scene.”