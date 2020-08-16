Two arrested for trespassing, attacking BRT guards

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested two people for trespassing on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor and beating up guards after a viral video showed unruly passengers vandalising the stations here soon after the landmark project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the viral video on social media, a man can be seen climbing the top of the BRT bus and at one spot, a crowd of people can be seen jumping over the fences placed around the buses’ route. The video also shows passengers entering the premises without travel cards and new buses with torn seats. Pictures shared widely on social media also showed torn uniforms and bruised faces of guards.

A police official on Saturday said two of trespassers were arrested after identification by CCTV footage, adding that the identification process of other lawbreakers was under way. The official said the police had registered a case against the accused under the Pakistan Penal Code sections involving injury and criminal intimidation of guards, and damage to BRT property.

In addition to that, he said the police had received a formal request from authorities to act against BRT corridor trespassers.

Earlier, Trans Peshawar chief executive Fayyaz Khan said the company was gathering details of the incident for legal action. Trans Peshawar, a government-owned company, has been formed to manage the BRT operations.

A spokesman for the company said the mob did not damage the BRT machinery. “We are carrying out surveillance and situation is under control,” he said.

According to Geo News, SSP Operations Peshawar said police personnel have been deployed across all the stations of the BRT service. He said every station will have four policemen for its security, adding that 240 personnel will be deployed for the project in two shifts.

Police can also do patrolling to deal with any untoward situation, said the SSP, adding that the focal person will be monitoring things from the control room of the BRT.