Businesses ‘delighted’ to reopen in latest easing of England’s lockdown

LONDON: Businesses have said they are “delighted” to be welcoming customers back through their doors on Saturday as part of the latest easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

It comes after the Prime Minister announced that fines for repeatedly refusing to wear a mask could soar to £3,200 and organisers of illegal raves could face a £10,000 penalty.

Casinos and bowling alleys are among the venues now allowed to reopen under the latest guidance. Socially distanced audiences are also now allowed back into theatres and other indoor venues, while wedding receptions of up to 30 people will be permitted.

The move to allow indoor performances follows a “successful series of pilots”, Downing Street said. Tattoo studios, beauty salons, spas and hairdressers can now offer additional services, including front-of-face treatments such as eyebrow threading.

The lockdown restrictions were due to be eased on August 1, but a spike in coronavirus cases at the time resulted in a pause for two weeks. Many in the beauty industry expressed disappointment at the delay when it was announced.

Alice Bellamy, 67, from Calne in Wiltshire, has been a beauty therapist for 27 years and runs specialist laser hair removal studio Woman to Woman & The Male Perspective Ltd.

She said she was delighted to be offering a wider range of treatments again. She added: “I am indeed delighted. One day’s notice is not amazing but it’s typical of the total ineptitude of this government and its handling of this pandemic.

“But I am overjoyed and so are my clients, my phone has been hot, hot, hot.

“I have booked in a facial treatment (Saturday) morning already and I have got lots more coming in the next week that I couldn’t do previously.”

The easing of the restrictions come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tougher fines for people repeatedly not wearing a mask.

At present, people who refuse to wear a face covering where it is required, without having an exemption, face a £100 fine, which can be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days, but under the new measures, that penalty will double for subsequent offences, up to a maximum of £3,200.

A clampdown on illegal gatherings of more than 30 people could see those responsible hit with spot fines of up to £10,000, a No 10 source indicated.

Grosvenor and Genting casinos both said they were looking forward to opening the majority of their casinos.