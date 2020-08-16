Gates, Bajwa discuss Covid-19, polio

RAWALPINDI: Bill Gates, the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has appreciated Pakistan’s success against Covid-19 despite resource constraints and discussed the polio campaign while he spoke to Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa over the telephone.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa and Gates spoke about Pakistan’s Covid-19 response and the resumption of the polio campaign.

Gates conveyed his appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage.

Gen Bajwa said it was a “national cause and national effort for a polio free Pakistan” and gave credit to the grassroots workers including mobile teams, law enforcement agencies and healthcare representatives.

They also discussed the “safe start and efforts needed to effectively conduct polio campaign under Covid environment”.

Gates also appreciated Pakistan’s success against Covid-19 despite resource constraints. Gen Bajwa attributed the success to a “true national response, executed through the mechanism of NCOC which allowed optimisation of resources”.

Gates reiterated the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s “ongoing commitment ‘to fight pandemics’ around the world, and to support Pakistan in its goals of ending polio and improving health for every child”, the statement concluded.