Aug 5 ‘most sordid chapter in tragic saga of held Kashmir’

HELD SRINAGAR: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed India’s independence day on Saturday as “Black Day” to convey the message to the international community that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

The day was marked with a complete shutdown in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the call for which was given by the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum and supported by almost all Hurriyat leaders and organisations, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Kashmiris across the world were also set to hold anti-India demonstrations in front of Indian missions to draw the world’s attention towards Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

Geelani, in a message referring to India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, said: “A nation that resorts to usurpation and deprives others of their freedoms, loses every right to celebrate its freedom.”

An APHC spokesman said India had no moral right to observe its independence day as it had held the people and land of Jammu and Kashmir illegally for the last 73 years through military might.

Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said the muscular move of August 5, 2019, and its most brutal implementation “is the most sordid chapter in the tragic saga of Jammu and Kashmir”. It said India’s illegal 5th August action was against international law, UN Charter and the 4th Geneva Convention. Meanwhile, occupation authorities continued to impose strict restrictions across the occupied territory to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations. The authorities converted the valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and cranny.

In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen were patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and bylanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

A cricket Stadium in the Sonawar area of Srinagar, where the main independence day event was scheduled, had virtually been turned into a fortress. High-rise structures around the venue were taken over by sharp shooters.

Scores of mobile bunkers popped up in Srinagar where people were being subjected to frisking and identification checks. The movement of people was also being monitored through closed circuit cameras that are installed at various places in the city. Besides that, sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squad were also pressed into service. Aerial surveillance was also maintained with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Reports of heightened security were also received from other parts of the occupied territory. Security had also been beefed up along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.