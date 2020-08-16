Second police station inaugurated in Darra Adamkhel

KOHAT: The second police station was inaugurated in the erstwhile semi-tribal area of Darra Adamkhel in Jawaki area on Saturday. Regional Police Officer, Kohat, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, District Police Officer Javed Iqbal and elders from the Jawaki area inaugurated the police station. Earlier, elders and children from the Jawaki area accorded a warm welcome by showering flowers petals on the police officials upon their arrival to the police station. They also presented national flags and bouquets to the police officials. Speaking on the occasion, RPO Tayyab Cheema and DPO Javed Iqbal said that local norms and traditions would be abided by the police force. They said that peace had been restored due to the matchless sacrifices rendered by the people, police and security forces during militancy and war on terror in the region. They added that police had played the frontline role during the turbulent times and many of its personnel rendered the extreme sacrifice of their lives to protect the people. Later, the officials also planted saplings at the newly-built Jawaki police station and inaugurated the Clean and Green Pakistan tree plantation drive in the district.