PESHAWAR: The mother of Syed Bukhar Shah, senior reporter at The News and President of the Peshawar Press Club, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Mayar village in Mardan district. A large number of journalists, villagers and government officials attended her funeral prayer. She was also the mother of Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Syed Iftikhar Shah, Syed Tahir Shah, Syed Nabi Shah and Syed Wakeel Shah.