Relief items distributed

CHITRAL: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administration of Upper Chitral on Saturday launched rescue work in flood-hit Yarkhunlast village. “Tents, blankets and kitchen items were distributed among the affected people,” an official said, adding that the road to Broghil had also been damaged at various places. The official said a girl was killed and 24 houses were damaged when the glacial flood hit the village late on Friday. The flood also inundated a police station and post of the Chitral Scouts. A PDMA official said they were in contact with the district administration and were taking all possible measures to facilitate people.